세이셸 루피 to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 1.277 today, reflecting a -2.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.982% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 1.324 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.203 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.690% decrease in value.