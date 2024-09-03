Seychellois rupee to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 566.132 today, reflecting a 0.778% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.124% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 583.729 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 531.469 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.