Seychellois rupee to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 527.277 today, reflecting a -2.590% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.013% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 554.018 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 513.055 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -6.997% decrease in value.