Seychellois rupee to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 2.911 today, reflecting a 0.592% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.948% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 3.037 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.737 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.