세이셸 루피 모리타니어: ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 모리타니어: ouguiyas is currently 2.846 today, reflecting a 0.229% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 5.480% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 모리타니어: ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 2.893 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2.619 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.603% decrease in value.