Seychellois rupee to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Lesotho lotis is currently 1.314 today, reflecting a 0.836% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.007% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 1.357 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.235 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.147% decrease in value.