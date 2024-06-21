세이셸 루피 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 1.299 today, reflecting a -0.695% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.848% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 1.324 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.203 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.690% decrease in value.