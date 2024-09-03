Seychellois rupee to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to South Korean wons is currently 97.161 today, reflecting a -0.526% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.186% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 102.222 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 92.773 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.075% decrease in value.