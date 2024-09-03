Seychellois rupee to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Honduran lempiras is currently 1.767 today, reflecting a -2.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -3.911% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 1.898 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.713 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.