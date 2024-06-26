Seychellois rupee to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Honduran lempiras is currently 1.730 today, reflecting a -3.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.116% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 1.824 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.685 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.986% decrease in value.