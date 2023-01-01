5 Malawian kwachas to Ugandan shillings

Convert MWK to UGX

5 mwk
11 ugx

1.00000 MWK = 2.26822 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Ugandan Shilling
1 MWK2.26822 UGX
5 MWK11.34110 UGX
10 MWK22.68220 UGX
20 MWK45.36440 UGX
50 MWK113.41100 UGX
100 MWK226.82200 UGX
250 MWK567.05500 UGX
500 MWK1134.11000 UGX
1000 MWK2268.22000 UGX
2000 MWK4536.44000 UGX
5000 MWK11341.10000 UGX
10000 MWK22682.20000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 UGX0.44087 MWK
5 UGX2.20437 MWK
10 UGX4.40874 MWK
20 UGX8.81748 MWK
50 UGX22.04370 MWK
100 UGX44.08740 MWK
250 UGX110.21850 MWK
500 UGX220.43700 MWK
1000 UGX440.87400 MWK
2000 UGX881.74800 MWK
5000 UGX2204.37000 MWK
10000 UGX4408.74000 MWK