500 Malawian kwachas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MWK to TZS at the real exchange rate

500 mwk
747.01 tzs

1.00000 MWK = 1.49402 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.918751.498021.34971.333450.78678283.26518.6375
1 EUR1.088411.630441.469011.451330.856590.625620.2851
1 AUD0.667550.61333110.9009920.8901450.52521655.583612.4415
1 CAD0.7409050.6807291.1098910.987960.58293161.691513.8086

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MWK1.49402 TZS
5 MWK7.47010 TZS
10 MWK14.94020 TZS
20 MWK29.88040 TZS
50 MWK74.70100 TZS
100 MWK149.40200 TZS
250 MWK373.50500 TZS
500 MWK747.01000 TZS
1000 MWK1494.02000 TZS
2000 MWK2988.04000 TZS
5000 MWK7470.10000 TZS
10000 MWK14940.20000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 TZS0.66934 MWK
5 TZS3.34668 MWK
10 TZS6.69336 MWK
20 TZS13.38672 MWK
50 TZS33.46680 MWK
100 TZS66.93360 MWK
250 TZS167.33400 MWK
500 TZS334.66800 MWK
1000 TZS669.33600 MWK
2000 TZS1338.67200 MWK
5000 TZS3346.68000 MWK
10000 TZS6693.36000 MWK