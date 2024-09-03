Maldivian rufiyaa to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Malagasy ariaries is currently 295.571 today, reflecting a -0.482% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.615% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 299.383 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 295.248 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.