Malagasy ariary to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

Malagasy ariary to Maldivian rufiyaas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Malagasy ariary to Maldivian rufiyaas history summary. This is the Malagasy ariary (MGA) to Maldivian rufiyaas (MVR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MGA and MVR historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
1 MGA = 0.00338 MVR
The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a 0.495% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 0.541% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -1.330% decrease in value.
