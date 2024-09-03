Maldivian rufiyaa to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Ethiopian birrs is currently 7.214 today, reflecting a -0.214% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.952% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 7.327 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 7.024 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 2.437% increase in value.