Mauritanian ouguiya to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0.268 today, reflecting a -0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.337% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0.269 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.267 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.407% decrease in value.