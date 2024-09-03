Mauritanian ouguiya to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 568.795 today, reflecting a -0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.508% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 577.026 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 567.485 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.297% increase in value.