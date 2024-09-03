Mauritanian ouguiya to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Rwandan francs is currently 33.667 today, reflecting a -0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.124% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 34.109 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 33.508 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.060% increase in value.