Mauritanian ouguiya to Nepalese rupees Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Mauritanian ouguiya to Nepalese rupees history summary. This is the Mauritanian ouguiya (MRU) to Nepalese rupees (NPR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MRU and NPR historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MRU to NPR conversion chart
1 MRU = 3.38589 NPR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Mauritanian ouguiya to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Nepalese rupees is currently 3.386 today, reflecting a -0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.075% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 3.398 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 3.378 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.418% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Nepalese rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.