Mauritanian ouguiya to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Mozambican meticals is currently 1.608 today, reflecting a -0.223% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.139% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 1.616 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.599 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.466% decrease in value.