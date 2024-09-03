Mauritanian ouguiya to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Malawian kwachas is currently 43.688 today, reflecting a -0.247% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.184% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 43.885 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 43.259 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.252% increase in value.