Mauritanian ouguiya to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.388 today, reflecting a 0.566% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.632% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.390 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.383 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.679% decrease in value.