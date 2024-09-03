Maldivian rufiyaa to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 2.576 today, reflecting a -0.562% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.628% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 2.613 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.567 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.707% increase in value.