Mauritanian ouguiya to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Jamaican dollars is currently 3.947 today, reflecting a -0.427% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.971 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 3.945 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.419% decrease in value.