Mauritanian ouguiya to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Guyanaese dollars is currently 5.270 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5.288 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 5.258 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.369% decrease in value.