Guyanaese dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0.190 today, reflecting a -0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.204% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0.190 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.189 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.370% increase in value.