Mauritanian ouguiya to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Fijian dollars is currently 0.056 today, reflecting a 0.214% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.249% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.056 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.056 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.093% increase in value.