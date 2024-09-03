Mauritanian ouguiya to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Ethiopian birrs is currently 2.801 today, reflecting a 0.351% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.326% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 2.822 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.733 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.819% decrease in value.