Mauritanian ouguiya to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Egyptian pounds is currently 1.222 today, reflecting a -0.302% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.539% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 1.233 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.222 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.427% decrease in value.