Mauritanian ouguiya to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Costa Rican colóns is currently 13.045 today, reflecting a -0.550% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -1.239% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 13.244 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 13.040 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.872% decrease in value.