Mauritanian ouguiya to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.174 today, reflecting a 0.150% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.117% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.175 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.173 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.846% decrease in value.