Bolivian boliviano to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 5.729 today, reflecting a 0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.433% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 5.758 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 5.706 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.