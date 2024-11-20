Bolivian boliviano to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 5.746 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.046% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 5.778 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 5.734 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.622% increase in value.