Macanese pataca to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 958.994 today, reflecting a 0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 1.017% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 958.994 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 948.712 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.180% decrease in value.