Macanese pataca to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Mongolian tugriks is currently 420.861 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.047% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 421.397 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 420.404 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.140% decrease in value.