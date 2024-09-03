Macanese pataca to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Lebanese pounds is currently 11,148.300 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.061% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 11,155.000 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 11,136.400 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.091% decrease in value.