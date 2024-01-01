Mongolian tugriks to Philippine pesos today

Convert MNT to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
16.58 php

1.000 MNT = 0.01658 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Philippine Peso
1 MNT0.01658 PHP
5 MNT0.08289 PHP
10 MNT0.16579 PHP
20 MNT0.33157 PHP
50 MNT0.82893 PHP
100 MNT1.65786 PHP
250 MNT4.14465 PHP
500 MNT8.28930 PHP
1000 MNT16.57860 PHP
2000 MNT33.15720 PHP
5000 MNT82.89300 PHP
10000 MNT165.78600 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 PHP60.31870 MNT
5 PHP301.59350 MNT
10 PHP603.18700 MNT
20 PHP1,206.37400 MNT
50 PHP3,015.93500 MNT
100 PHP6,031.87000 MNT
250 PHP15,079.67500 MNT
500 PHP30,159.35000 MNT
1000 PHP60,318.70000 MNT
2000 PHP120,637.40000 MNT
5000 PHP301,593.50000 MNT
10000 PHP603,187.00000 MNT