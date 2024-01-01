Mongolian tugriks to Lebanese pounds today

Convert MNT to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
26,559.50 lbp

1.000 MNT = 26.56 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7811.511.64218.6850.91483.0371.347
1 GBP1.2811.9332.10123.9131.17106.2711.724
1 AUD0.6620.51711.08712.3710.60554.9750.892
1 NZD0.6090.4760.92111.3820.55750.5820.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Lebanese Pound
1 MNT26.55950 LBP
5 MNT132.79750 LBP
10 MNT265.59500 LBP
20 MNT531.19000 LBP
50 MNT1,327.97500 LBP
100 MNT2,655.95000 LBP
250 MNT6,639.87500 LBP
500 MNT13,279.75000 LBP
1000 MNT26,559.50000 LBP
2000 MNT53,119.00000 LBP
5000 MNT132,797.50000 LBP
10000 MNT265,595.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Mongolian Tugrik
1 LBP0.03765 MNT
5 LBP0.18826 MNT
10 LBP0.37651 MNT
20 LBP0.75303 MNT
50 LBP1.88257 MNT
100 LBP3.76513 MNT
250 LBP9.41283 MNT
500 LBP18.82565 MNT
1000 LBP37.65130 MNT
2000 LBP75.30260 MNT
5000 LBP188.25650 MNT
10000 LBP376.51300 MNT