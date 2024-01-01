Mongolian tugriks to Japanese yen today

Convert MNT to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
45 jpy

1.000 MNT = 0.04457 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Japanese Yen
1 MNT0.04457 JPY
5 MNT0.22284 JPY
10 MNT0.44568 JPY
20 MNT0.89136 JPY
50 MNT2.22841 JPY
100 MNT4.45681 JPY
250 MNT11.14203 JPY
500 MNT22.28405 JPY
1000 MNT44.56810 JPY
2000 MNT89.13620 JPY
5000 MNT222.84050 JPY
10000 MNT445.68100 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mongolian Tugrik
100 JPY2,243.76000 MNT
1000 JPY22,437.60000 MNT
1500 JPY33,656.40000 MNT
2000 JPY44,875.20000 MNT
3000 JPY67,312.80000 MNT
5000 JPY112,188.00000 MNT
5400 JPY121,163.04000 MNT
10000 JPY224,376.00000 MNT
15000 JPY336,564.00000 MNT
20000 JPY448,752.00000 MNT
25000 JPY560,940.00000 MNT
30000 JPY673,128.00000 MNT