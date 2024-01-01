Mongolian tugriks to Japanese yen today

Convert MNT to JPY at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = ¥0.04536 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MNT to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 MNT to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04580.0458
Low0.04450.0416
Average0.04500.0436
Change1.89%6.20%
View full history

1 MNT to JPY stats

The performance of MNT to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0458 and a 30 day low of 0.0445. This means the 30 day average was 0.0450. The change for MNT to JPY was 1.89.

The performance of MNT to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0458 and a 90 day low of 0.0416. This means the 90 day average was 0.0436. The change for MNT to JPY was 6.20.

Track market ratesView MNT to JPY chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5351.70118.1070.94884.4071.397
1 GBP1.26511.9432.15322.9131.2106.8131.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10811.7940.61754.9790.91
1 NZD0.5880.4640.902110.6420.55749.610.821

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Japanese Yen
1 MNT0.04536 JPY
5 MNT0.22678 JPY
10 MNT0.45355 JPY
20 MNT0.90710 JPY
50 MNT2.26775 JPY
100 MNT4.53550 JPY
250 MNT11.33875 JPY
500 MNT22.67750 JPY
1000 MNT45.35500 JPY
2000 MNT90.71000 JPY
5000 MNT226.77500 JPY
10000 MNT453.55000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mongolian Tugrik
100 JPY2,204.83000 MNT
1000 JPY22,048.30000 MNT
1500 JPY33,072.45000 MNT
2000 JPY44,096.60000 MNT
3000 JPY66,144.90000 MNT
5000 JPY110,241.50000 MNT
5400 JPY119,060.82000 MNT
10000 JPY220,483.00000 MNT
15000 JPY330,724.50000 MNT
20000 JPY440,966.00000 MNT
25000 JPY551,207.50000 MNT
30000 JPY661,449.00000 MNT