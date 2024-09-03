Myanmar kyat to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Vanuatu vatus is currently 0.057 today, reflecting a 0.075% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.230% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 0.057 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.056 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.322% increase in value.