Myanmar kyat to Uruguayan pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Myanmar kyat to Uruguayan pesos history summary. This is the Myanmar kyat (MMK) to Uruguayan pesos (UYU) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MMK and UYU historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
MMK to UYU conversion chart
1 MMK = 0.01922 UYU
Myanmar kyat to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a 0.241% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.304% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.019 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.360% decrease in value.
