Myanmar kyat to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.135% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.340% decrease in value.