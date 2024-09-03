Myanmar kyat to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Malagasy ariaries is currently 2.167 today, reflecting a 0.292% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.140% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 2.173 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2.159 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.371% increase in value.