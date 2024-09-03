Myanmar kyat to Liberian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Myanmar kyat to Liberian dollars history summary. This is the Myanmar kyat (MMK) to Liberian dollars (LRD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MMK and LRD historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MMK to LRD conversion chart
1 MMK = 0.09273 LRD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Myanmar kyat to Liberian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Liberian dollars is currently 0.093 today, reflecting a 0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.138% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.093 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.093 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.198% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Myanmar kyats to Liberian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.