Myanmar kyat to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Lebanese pounds is currently 42.640 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.070% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 42.640 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 42.556 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.105% increase in value.