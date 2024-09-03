Myanmar kyat to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Icelandic krónas is currently 0.066 today, reflecting a 0.436% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 1.762% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 0.066 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.065 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.