Myanmar kyat to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Guyanaese dollars is currently 0.100 today, reflecting a 0.258% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.145% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.100 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.099 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.370% increase in value.