Myanmar kyat to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Algerian dinars is currently 0.063 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.572% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.064 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.063 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.258% increase in value.