Myanmar kyat to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Djiboutian francs is currently 0.085 today, reflecting a 0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.085 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.085 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.169% increase in value.